HUDCO receives downgrade in long term local and foreign currency issuer ratings

Housing & Urban Development Corporation announced that Moody's Investors Service has downgraded long-term local and foreign currency issuer ratings of the company to Baa3 from Baa2 in line with India's Baa3 sovereign rating. The outlooks on ratings remain negative. The Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of HUDCO is affirmed at ba1.

First Published: Wed, June 03 2020. 19:47 IST

