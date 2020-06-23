D B Corp slips after Q4 PAT tumbles 56% to Rs 24 cr

DB Corp dropped 2.54% to Rs 76.65 after consolidated net profit fell 56% to Rs 24.05 crore on 17.3% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 486.65 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Consolidated profit before tax stood at Rs 31.92 crore in Q4 March 2020, tumbling 60% from Rs 80.53 crore in Q4 March 2019. Total tax expense in Q4 FY20 stood at Rs 7.87 crore, down 69.82% from Rs 26 crore in Q4 FY19.

Consolidated EBIDTA stood slumped 35.3% to Rs 69 crore in Q4 FY20 as against Rs 106.7 crore in the same period last year. EBITDA margin fell to 14% in Q4 FY20 from 18% in Q4 FY19.

Circulation revenue stood at Rs 120 crore, falling 5.73% from Rs. 127.3 crore in the corresponding period last year. Advertising revenue declined 20% to Rs. 330.3 crore in Q4 FY20 from Rs 413 crore in Q4 FY19.

DB Corp said the unprecedented situation of a nation-wide lockdown, arising due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had an immediate but short-lived impact on circulation. The wide distribution network and reach built by Dainik Bhaskar over the years, aided in bringing back the circulation to near normalcy levels. Further, ability to maintain the cover price in a reduced pagination scenario helped in reducing the per copy loss, during this challenging period.

Commenting on the performance for Q4 & FY 2019-20, Sudhir Agarwal, managing director, DB Corp said, "The fiscal 2020 was unprecedented in many aspects with the industry facing headwinds on the back of weak consumer demand followed by the Covid-19 pandemic which caused further challenges. The nation-wide lockdown led by the outbreak of covid-19, caused an immediate disruption to businesses, impacting revenues towards the end of Q4FY20 and continuing in Q1FY21. However, the company's hard work over the years has ensured that our financial and market position remain strong to withstand such challenging times. While revenue growth in the recent quarters has been muted, our relentless cost optimization drive coupled with soft raw material prices helped in protecting bottom line. Going forward, as we expect opening of the economy over the coming weeks, we remain optimistic of an up-tick in advertising spends by companies looking to woo the consumers back."

D. B. Corp is a print media company, which is engaged in the sale of newspapers and magazines, and advertisement revenue. The firm also has a presence in radio and digital sectors.

