JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Bonlon Industries standalone net profit rises 30.77% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

D B Realty reports consolidated net loss of Rs 619.44 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 7655.92% to Rs 622.80 crore

Net Loss of D B Realty reported to Rs 619.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 34.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 7655.92% to Rs 622.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales622.808.03 7656 OPM %-104.20-257.91 -PBDT-616.93-36.24 -1602 PBT-617.04-36.39 -1596 NP-619.44-34.49 -1696

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 08:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU