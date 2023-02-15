D B Realty reports consolidated net loss of Rs 619.44 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 7655.92% to Rs 622.80 croreNet Loss of D B Realty reported to Rs 619.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 34.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 7655.92% to Rs 622.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales622.808.03 7656 OPM %-104.20-257.91 -PBDT-616.93-36.24 -1602 PBT-617.04-36.39 -1596 NP-619.44-34.49 -1696
