D B Realty reports consolidated net loss of Rs 619.44 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7655.92% to Rs 622.80 crore

Net Loss of D B Realty reported to Rs 619.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 34.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 7655.92% to Rs 622.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.622.808.03-104.20-257.91-616.93-36.24-617.04-36.39-619.44-34.49

