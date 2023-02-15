CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 25.04% to Rs 78.29 crore

Net loss of CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 1.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 25.04% to Rs 78.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 62.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.78.2962.6110.4912.922.073.5001.92-0.061.90

