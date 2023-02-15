JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Bonlon Industries standalone net profit rises 30.77% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 25.04% to Rs 78.29 crore

Net loss of CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 1.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 25.04% to Rs 78.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 62.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales78.2962.61 25 OPM %10.4912.92 -PBDT2.073.50 -41 PBT01.92 -100 NP-0.061.90 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 08:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU