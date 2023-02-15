Energy Development Company consolidated net profit declines 46.67% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 16.46% to Rs 9.64 crore

Net profit of Energy Development Company declined 46.67% to Rs 1.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 16.46% to Rs 9.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.9.6411.5470.4479.123.635.081.042.481.603.00

