Energy Development Company consolidated net profit declines 46.67% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 16.46% to Rs 9.64 crore

Net profit of Energy Development Company declined 46.67% to Rs 1.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 16.46% to Rs 9.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales9.6411.54 -16 OPM %70.4479.12 -PBDT3.635.08 -29 PBT1.042.48 -58 NP1.603.00 -47

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 08:01 IST

