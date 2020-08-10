JUST IN
Saksoft consolidated net profit rises 8.81% in the June 2020 quarter
D-Link India consolidated net profit declines 76.26% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 33.19% to Rs 125.33 crore

Net profit of D-Link India declined 76.26% to Rs 1.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 33.19% to Rs 125.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 187.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales125.33187.59 -33 OPM %2.196.05 -PBDT3.9113.65 -71 PBT2.5312.25 -79 NP1.897.96 -76

