D-Link India consolidated net profit declines 76.26% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 33.19% to Rs 125.33 crore

Net profit of D-Link India declined 76.26% to Rs 1.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 33.19% to Rs 125.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 187.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.125.33187.592.196.053.9113.652.5312.251.897.96

