Camlin Fine Sciences consolidated net profit declines 1.09% in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of Camlin Fine Sciences declined 1.09% to Rs 15.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 15.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 17.54% to Rs 305.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 260.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.305.74260.1216.7113.6740.9930.2831.5122.6915.3915.56

