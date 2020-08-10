Camlin Fine Sciences consolidated net profit declines 1.09% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 17.54% to Rs 305.74 croreNet profit of Camlin Fine Sciences declined 1.09% to Rs 15.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 15.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 17.54% to Rs 305.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 260.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales305.74260.12 18 OPM %16.7113.67 -PBDT40.9930.28 35 PBT31.5122.69 39 NP15.3915.56 -1
