JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Camlin Fine Sciences standalone net profit rises 133.74% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Force Motors reports consolidated net loss of Rs 65.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 76.90% to Rs 185.40 crore

Net loss of Force Motors reported to Rs 65.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 26.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 76.90% to Rs 185.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 802.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales185.40802.48 -77 OPM %-28.128.63 -PBDT-53.5178.67 PL PBT-92.9333.03 PL NP-65.0126.15 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 10 2020. 14:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU