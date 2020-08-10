Nila Infrastructures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.04 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Nila Infrastructures consolidated net profit declines 63.29% in the March 2020 quarter
Nila Spaces consolidated net profit declines 27.94% in the June 2020 quarter
Nila Spaces reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.78 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Nila Spaces reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.98 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Nila Spaces standalone net profit rises 706.90% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 87.22% to Rs 6.51 croreNet loss of Nila Infrastructures reported to Rs 4.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 3.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 87.22% to Rs 6.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 50.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales6.5150.95 -87 OPM %-50.3815.68 -PBDT-4.885.89 PL PBT-5.325.44 PL NP-4.043.85 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU