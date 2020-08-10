JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Saksoft consolidated net profit rises 8.81% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Satia Industries standalone net profit declines 55.95% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 44.26% to Rs 125.11 crore

Net profit of Satia Industries declined 55.95% to Rs 11.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 26.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 44.26% to Rs 125.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 224.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales125.11224.46 -44 OPM %22.2421.30 -PBDT25.8546.77 -45 PBT13.5133.71 -60 NP11.6526.45 -56

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 10 2020. 14:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU