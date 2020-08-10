Satia Industries standalone net profit declines 55.95% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 44.26% to Rs 125.11 croreNet profit of Satia Industries declined 55.95% to Rs 11.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 26.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 44.26% to Rs 125.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 224.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales125.11224.46 -44 OPM %22.2421.30 -PBDT25.8546.77 -45 PBT13.5133.71 -60 NP11.6526.45 -56
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU