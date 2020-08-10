Satia Industries standalone net profit declines 55.95% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 44.26% to Rs 125.11 crore

Net profit of Satia Industries declined 55.95% to Rs 11.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 26.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 44.26% to Rs 125.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 224.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.125.11224.4622.2421.3025.8546.7713.5133.7111.6526.45

