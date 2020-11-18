D-Link India Ltd Slides 2.73%

D-Link India Ltd has added 6.8% over last one month compared to 1.13% fall in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 8.7% rise in the SENSEX

D-Link India Ltd fell 2.73% today to trade at Rs 105.25. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is down 0.61% to quote at 21503.29. The index is down 1.13 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, KPIT Technologies Ltd decreased 2.18% and Sonata Software Ltd lost 1.68% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 41.62 % over last one year compared to the 8.6% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

D-Link India Ltd has added 6.8% over last one month compared to 1.13% fall in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 8.7% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 7535 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 20339 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 136.05 on 27 Aug 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 51 on 24 Mar 2020.

