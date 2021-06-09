Dabur India Ltd continues to gain

Dabur India Ltd is quoting at Rs 560.25, up 0.7% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 21.29% in last one year as compared to a 56.03% gain in NIFTY and a 21.11% gain in the Nifty FMCG.

Dabur India Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 560.25, up 0.7% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.28% on the day, quoting at 15784.25. The Sensex is at 52386.48, up 0.21%. Dabur India Ltd has added around 7.17% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Dabur India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.46% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35672.45, up 0.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.65 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 28.56 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 71.15 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

