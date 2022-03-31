Dabur India Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Dabur India Ltd is quoting at Rs 536.75, up 1.71% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 0.35% in last one year as compared to a 17.67% spurt in NIFTY and a 3.71% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Dabur India Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 536.75, up 1.71% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 17494.35. The Sensex is at 58672.2, down 0.02%. Dabur India Ltd has slipped around 5.04% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Dabur India Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.27% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35858.25, up 0.86% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.26 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 22.78 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 536.35, up 1.6% on the day. Dabur India Ltd is down 0.35% in last one year as compared to a 17.67% spurt in NIFTY and a 3.71% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 64.75 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

