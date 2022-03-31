Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd spurts 0.48%, gains for five straight sessions

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 1537.9, up 0.48% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 1.6% in last one year as compared to a 17.77% gain in NIFTY and a 3.75% gain in the Nifty FMCG.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1537.9, up 0.48% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 17509.1. The Sensex is at 58699.7, up 0.03%. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd has added around 6.25% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35858.25, up 0.9% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.94 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.14 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1538.25, up 0.31% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 38.92 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

