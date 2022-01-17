Dabur India Ltd stays slippery

Dabur India Ltd is quoting at Rs 571.75, down 0.7% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 6.37% in last one year as compared to a 28.14% rally in NIFTY and a 10.16% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Dabur India Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 571.75, down 0.7% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 18300.05. The Sensex is at 61293.04, up 0.11%.Dabur India Ltd has added around 2.43% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Dabur India Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 5.33% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37816, up 0.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.18 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.4 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 574.3, down 0.53% on the day. Dabur India Ltd jumped 6.37% in last one year as compared to a 28.14% rally in NIFTY and a 10.16% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 70.26 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

