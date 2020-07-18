Dalal Street Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 30.00% to Rs 0.07 croreNet loss of Dalal Street Investments reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 30.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.070.10 -30 OPM %-57.1440.00 -PBDT-0.050.04 PL PBT-0.050.04 PL NP-0.050.03 PL
