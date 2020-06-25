Dalal Street Investments standalone net profit declines 99.30% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 66.67% to Rs 0.05 crore

Net profit of Dalal Street Investments declined 99.30% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 66.67% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 98.15% to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 33.33% to Rs 0.20 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

0.050.150.200.150-6.67-10.00-980.000.040.500.06-0.190.040.500.06-0.190.022.850.042.16

