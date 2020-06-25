JUST IN
Arvind SmartSpaces consolidated net profit declines 15.64% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Dalal Street Investments standalone net profit declines 99.30% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 66.67% to Rs 0.05 crore

Net profit of Dalal Street Investments declined 99.30% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 66.67% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 98.15% to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 33.33% to Rs 0.20 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.050.15 -67 0.200.15 33 OPM %0-6.67 --10.00-980.00 - PBDT0.040.50 -92 0.06-0.19 LP PBT0.040.50 -92 0.06-0.19 LP NP0.022.85 -99 0.042.16 -98

