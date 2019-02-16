JUST IN
Saurashtra Cement reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.67 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 11.32% to Rs 158.47 crore

Net loss of Saurashtra Cement reported to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 3.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 11.32% to Rs 158.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 142.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales158.47142.35 11 OPM %0.244.14 -PBDT1.267.20 -83 PBT-3.433.39 PL NP-0.673.32 PL

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
