Danlaw Technologies India reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.76 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 51.64% to Rs 43.55 croreNet profit of Danlaw Technologies India reported to Rs 2.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 51.64% to Rs 43.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 28.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales43.5528.72 52 OPM %13.233.52 -PBDT4.870.86 466 PBT3.67-0.17 LP NP2.76-0.75 LP
