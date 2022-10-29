Datamatics Global Services consolidated net profit rises 13.20% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.76% to Rs 343.40 croreNet profit of Datamatics Global Services rose 13.20% to Rs 39.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 35.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 14.76% to Rs 343.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 299.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales343.40299.23 15 OPM %15.0416.67 -PBDT60.3254.10 11 PBT51.5246.08 12 NP39.9635.30 13
