Datamatics Global Services consolidated net profit rises 13.20% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Datamatics Global Services rose 13.20% to Rs 39.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 35.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 14.76% to Rs 343.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 299.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.343.40299.2315.0416.6760.3254.1051.5246.0839.9635.30

