Bosch Q4 PAT tumbles 80% to to Rs 81 cr
Business Standard

DCB Bank standalone net profit declines 28.62% in the March 2020 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 9.04% to Rs 901.91 crore

Net profit of DCB Bank declined 28.62% to Rs 68.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 96.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Total Operating Income rose 9.04% to Rs 901.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 827.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.86% to Rs 337.94 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 325.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Total Operating Income rose 16.28% to Rs 3536.63 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3041.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Total Operating Income901.91827.10 9 3536.633041.49 16 OPM %62.3369.81 -67.0867.35 - PBDT93.84150.50 -38 491.92506.54 -3 PBT93.84150.50 -38 491.92506.54 -3 NP68.7696.33 -29 337.94325.37 4

First Published: Sat, May 23 2020. 13:27 IST

