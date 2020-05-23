DCB Bank standalone net profit declines 28.62% in the March 2020 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 9.04% to Rs 901.91 crore

Net profit of DCB Bank declined 28.62% to Rs 68.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 96.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Total Operating Income rose 9.04% to Rs 901.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 827.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.86% to Rs 337.94 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 325.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Total Operating Income rose 16.28% to Rs 3536.63 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3041.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

