3i Infotech consolidated net profit declines 28.86% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 7.31% to Rs 277.71 crore

Net profit of 3i Infotech declined 28.86% to Rs 24.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 34.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.31% to Rs 277.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 299.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.54% to Rs 67.61 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 67.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.74% to Rs 1141.32 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1121.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

