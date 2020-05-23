3i Infotech consolidated net profit declines 28.86% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 7.31% to Rs 277.71 croreNet profit of 3i Infotech declined 28.86% to Rs 24.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 34.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.31% to Rs 277.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 299.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 0.54% to Rs 67.61 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 67.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.74% to Rs 1141.32 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1121.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales277.71299.60 -7 1141.321121.75 2 OPM %14.2112.59 -11.569.36 - PBDT29.8534.20 -13 100.5481.22 24 PBT27.3038.33 -29 81.4879.11 3 NP24.8234.89 -29 67.6167.25 1
