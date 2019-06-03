DCM reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.11 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 13.28% to Rs 284.66 croreNet Loss of DCM reported to Rs 7.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.28% to Rs 284.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 251.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.27 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 40.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.67% to Rs 1100.04 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 959.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales284.66251.28 13 1100.04959.33 15 OPM %1.574.80 -4.651.36 - PBDT-0.677.55 PL 34.97-4.00 LP PBT-8.89-1.01 -780 0.53-40.24 LP NP-7.11-1.03 -590 -0.27-40.24 99
