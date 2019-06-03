Narendra Investments (Delhi) standalone net profit declines 37.50% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 11.11% to Rs 0.20 crore

Net profit of (Delhi) declined 37.50% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.11% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 61.11% to Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 24.49% to Rs 0.37 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

0.200.180.370.4950.0066.6745.9561.220.090.110.160.270.070.090.100.210.050.080.070.18

