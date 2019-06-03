Narendra Investments (Delhi) standalone net profit declines 37.50% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 11.11% to Rs 0.20 croreNet profit of Narendra Investments (Delhi) declined 37.50% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.11% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 61.11% to Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 24.49% to Rs 0.37 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.200.18 11 0.370.49 -24 OPM %50.0066.67 -45.9561.22 - PBDT0.090.11 -18 0.160.27 -41 PBT0.070.09 -22 0.100.21 -52 NP0.050.08 -38 0.070.18 -61
