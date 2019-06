Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries standalone net profit rises 24.55% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 6.17% to Rs 57.74 crore

Net profit of rose 24.55% to Rs 2.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 6.17% to Rs 57.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 61.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 90.29% to Rs 0.27 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.40% to Rs 251.04 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 229.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

