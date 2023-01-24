DCX Systems standalone net profit declines 5.05% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 14.68% to Rs 355.95 croreNet profit of DCX Systems declined 5.05% to Rs 17.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 18.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 14.68% to Rs 355.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 417.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales355.95417.18 -15 OPM %6.484.82 -PBDT20.4526.88 -24 PBT19.9726.32 -24 NP17.2918.21 -5
