DCX Systems standalone net profit declines 5.05% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 14.68% to Rs 355.95 crore

Net profit of DCX Systems declined 5.05% to Rs 17.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 18.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 14.68% to Rs 355.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 417.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.355.95417.186.484.8220.4526.8819.9726.3217.2918.21

