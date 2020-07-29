DE Nora India standalone net profit rises 229.09% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 41.53% to Rs 14.21 crore

Net profit of DE Nora India rose 229.09% to Rs 1.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 41.53% to Rs 14.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 10.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.14.2110.0416.758.673.081.382.430.741.810.55

