JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Capital Trade Links standalone net profit declines 35.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Manappuram Finance standalone net profit rises 67.54% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

DE Nora India standalone net profit rises 229.09% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 41.53% to Rs 14.21 crore

Net profit of DE Nora India rose 229.09% to Rs 1.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 41.53% to Rs 14.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 10.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales14.2110.04 42 OPM %16.758.67 -PBDT3.081.38 123 PBT2.430.74 228 NP1.810.55 229

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, July 29 2020. 15:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU