DE Nora India standalone net profit rises 229.09% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 41.53% to Rs 14.21 croreNet profit of DE Nora India rose 229.09% to Rs 1.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 41.53% to Rs 14.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 10.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales14.2110.04 42 OPM %16.758.67 -PBDT3.081.38 123 PBT2.430.74 228 NP1.810.55 229
