Kanpur Plastipack standalone net profit rises 172.34% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 3.71% to Rs 77.06 crore

Net profit of Kanpur Plastipack rose 172.34% to Rs 3.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 3.71% to Rs 77.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 74.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales77.0674.30 4 OPM %13.185.25 -PBDT8.664.24 104 PBT6.452.03 218 NP3.841.41 172

First Published: Wed, July 29 2020. 15:13 IST

