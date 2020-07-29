Kanpur Plastipack standalone net profit rises 172.34% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Kanpur Plastipack standalone net profit declines 69.33% in the December 2019 quarter
Kanpur Plastipack standalone net profit declines 82.16% in the March 2020 quarter
KKRRAFTON Developers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Majesco standalone net profit declines 77.72% in the December 2019 quarter
Integrated Technologies reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 3.71% to Rs 77.06 croreNet profit of Kanpur Plastipack rose 172.34% to Rs 3.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 3.71% to Rs 77.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 74.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales77.0674.30 4 OPM %13.185.25 -PBDT8.664.24 104 PBT6.452.03 218 NP3.841.41 172
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU