Kanpur Plastipack standalone net profit rises 172.34% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 3.71% to Rs 77.06 crore

Net profit of Kanpur Plastipack rose 172.34% to Rs 3.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 3.71% to Rs 77.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 74.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.77.0674.3013.185.258.664.246.452.033.841.41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)