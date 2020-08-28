JUST IN
IP Rings reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.14 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Deco-Mica standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 28.74% to Rs 7.19 crore

Net profit of Deco-Mica declined 50.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 28.74% to Rs 7.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 10.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales7.1910.09 -29 OPM %12.9311.40 -PBDT0.580.86 -33 PBT0.310.60 -48 NP0.210.42 -50

First Published: Fri, August 28 2020. 17:50 IST

