Deco-Mica standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 28.74% to Rs 7.19 crore

Net profit of Deco-Mica declined 50.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 28.74% to Rs 7.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 10.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.7.1910.0912.9311.400.580.860.310.600.210.42

