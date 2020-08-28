Deco-Mica standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Kachchh Minerals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Budge Budge Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.25 crore in the June 2020 quarter
First Custodian Fund(I) standalone net profit declines 83.33% in the June 2020 quarter
Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.13 crore in the June 2020 quarter
IP Rings reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.14 crore in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 28.74% to Rs 7.19 croreNet profit of Deco-Mica declined 50.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 28.74% to Rs 7.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 10.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales7.1910.09 -29 OPM %12.9311.40 -PBDT0.580.86 -33 PBT0.310.60 -48 NP0.210.42 -50
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU