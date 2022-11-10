Decorous Investment And Trading Co standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs 0.03 croreNet profit of Decorous Investment And Trading Co rose 200.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.030.03 0 OPM %-66.67-100.00 -PBDT0.030.01 200 PBT0.030.01 200 NP0.030.01 200
