Deep Industries consolidated net profit declines 21.82% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 26.95% to Rs 66.67 croreNet profit of Deep Industries declined 21.82% to Rs 16.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 21.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 26.95% to Rs 66.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 91.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales66.6791.27 -27 OPM %28.8429.46 -PBDT28.5526.86 6 PBT22.1420.95 6 NP16.5521.17 -22
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU