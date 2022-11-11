Deep Industries consolidated net profit declines 21.82% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 26.95% to Rs 66.67 crore

Net profit of Deep Industries declined 21.82% to Rs 16.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 21.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 26.95% to Rs 66.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 91.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.66.6791.2728.8429.4628.5526.8622.1420.9516.5521.17

