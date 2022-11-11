JUST IN
Kennametal India consolidated net profit rises 11.31% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.55% to Rs 267.30 crore

Net profit of Kennametal India rose 11.31% to Rs 31.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 28.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 12.55% to Rs 267.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 237.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales267.30237.50 13 OPM %17.5119.03 -PBDT48.0047.00 2 PBT39.1037.80 3 NP31.5028.30 11

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 08:40 IST

