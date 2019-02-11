Atishay Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

NACL Industries Ltd, Almondz Global Securities Ltd, and Salasar are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 February 2019.

lost 16.90% to Rs 59 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 4097 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2895 shares in the past one month.

tumbled 15.11% to Rs 28.65. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 22341 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15181 shares in the past one month.

crashed 13.67% to Rs 21.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8165 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1248 shares in the past one month.

dropped 13.59% to Rs 62. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1115 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 444 shares in the past one month.

Salasar pared 13.09% to Rs 249.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 13318 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6134 shares in the past one month.

