Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp appoints director

with effect from 20 February 2023

The Board of Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp has approved the appointment of Terje Bakken (DIN: 10044096) as an Additional Director of the Company in the capacity of Independent Director for a first term of 3 consecutive years w.e.f. 20 February 2023, subject to approval of Shareholders of the Company.

First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 18:57 IST

