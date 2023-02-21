Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp appoints director

with effect from 20 February 2023

The Board of Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp has approved the appointment of Terje Bakken (DIN: 10044096) as an Additional Director of the Company in the capacity of Independent Director for a first term of 3 consecutive years w.e.f. 20 February 2023, subject to approval of Shareholders of the Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)