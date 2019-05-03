Dolat Investments change in directorate

On 03 May 2019The Board of Directors of Dolat Investments in their Board Meeting held on 03 May 2019 at the Corporate Office of the Company, has considered and approved the following: > Accepted resignation of Rajendra D. Shah, Managing Director (Promoter- Executive Director) of the company with effect from 03 May 2019. > Appointed Pankaj D. Shah as an additional director with effect from 03 May 2019. > Further Pankaj D. Shah appointed as Managing Director for a term of 5 years with effect from 03 May 2019, subject to approval of Shareholders of the Company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU