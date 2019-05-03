JUST IN
Dolat Investments change in directorate

Capital Market 

On 03 May 2019

The Board of Directors of Dolat Investments in their Board Meeting held on 03 May 2019 at the Corporate Office of the Company, has considered and approved the following: > Accepted resignation of Rajendra D. Shah, Managing Director (Promoter- Executive Director) of the company with effect from 03 May 2019. > Appointed Pankaj D. Shah as an additional director with effect from 03 May 2019. > Further Pankaj D. Shah appointed as Managing Director for a term of 5 years with effect from 03 May 2019, subject to approval of Shareholders of the Company.

First Published: Fri, May 03 2019. 15:48 IST

