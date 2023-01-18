JUST IN
Delhivery launches Training and Recruitment Program

Capital Market 

Delhivery has announced the launch of the Delhivery Training and Recruitment Program, an initiative to empower young jobseekers to build a career in the logistics industry. The program ensures guaranteed jobs for recruits in entry and mid-level operational roles.

The company will conduct a national entrance exam with an initial focus on 25 - tier 2 and tier 3 cities such as Ganganagar, Ujjain, Kurur, Purulia, and Srinagar, among many more, on 19 February 2023, to select candidates for a 5-week training program in Gurgaon.

The training is both classroom and practical in-center covering subjects such as operational processes, software tools, soft skills, and people management. After successfully completing the training, the recruits will be on-boarded for open managerial roles at Delhivery facilities across India.

Candidates between the ages of 22 to 32 who are 10th / 12th pass or diploma holders and have basic English reading and writing abilities are eligible to apply for the program.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, January 18 2023. 13:07 IST

