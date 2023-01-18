Delhivery launches Training and Recruitment Program

The company will conduct a national entrance exam with an initial focus on 25 - tier 2 and tier 3 cities such as Ganganagar, Ujjain, Kurur, Purulia, and Srinagar, among many more, on 19 February 2023, to select candidates for a 5-week training program in Gurgaon.
The training is both classroom and practical in-center covering subjects such as operational processes, software tools, soft skills, and people management. After successfully completing the training, the recruits will be on-boarded for open managerial roles at Delhivery facilities across India.
Candidates between the ages of 22 to 32 who are 10th / 12th pass or diploma holders and have basic English reading and writing abilities are eligible to apply for the program.
