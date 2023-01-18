Salasar Techno Engineering secures LoI worth Rs 143 cr from Nepal Electricity Authority

Salasar Techno Engineering has secured the letter of intent (LoI) worth Rs 143 crore from Nepal Electricity Authority for procurement of material equipment, associated accessories and necessary installation services including design, erection, testing and commissioning of 33/11 KV substations and 33 KV, 11 KV, 400 V lines and distribution system networks in Dang, Rukum East and Baitadi districts of Nepal.

