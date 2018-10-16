JUST IN
Delta Corp jumps after Q2 earnings

Shares of Delta Corp were up 7% at Rs 242.30 at 10:44 IST on BSE.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Delta Corp rose 11.19% to Rs 48.10 crore on 38.58% rise in net sales to Rs 201.35 crore in Q2 September 2018 over Q2 September 2017. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 15 October 2018.

Tue, October 16 2018. 10:42 IST

