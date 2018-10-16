Delta Corp jumps after Q2 earnings

-
Shares of Delta Corp were up 7% at Rs 242.30 at 10:44 IST on BSE.
On a consolidated basis, net profit of Delta Corp rose 11.19% to Rs 48.10 crore on 38.58% rise in net sales to Rs 201.35 crore in Q2 September 2018 over Q2 September 2017. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 15 October 2018.
