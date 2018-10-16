Delta Corp jumps after Q2 earnings

Shares of were up 7% at Rs 242.30 at 10:44 IST on BSE.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of rose 11.19% to Rs 48.10 crore on 38.58% rise in net sales to Rs 201.35 crore in Q2 September 2018 over Q2 September 2017. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 15 October 2018.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)