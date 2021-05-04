Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd Slips 7.11%

Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd has added 65.47% over last one month compared to 1.59% fall in S&P BSE FMCG Sector index and 2.39% drop in the SENSEX

Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd fell 7.11% today to trade at Rs 312.15. The S&P BSE FMCG Sector index is down 0.1% to quote at 12663.09. The index is down 1.59 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd decreased 4.39% and Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd lost 1.92% on the day. The S&P BSE FMCG Sector index went up 22.35 % over last one year compared to the 53.98% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 45606 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 36050 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 345 on 04 May 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 117.65 on 20 May 2020.

