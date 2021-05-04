Oil and Gas shares rise

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index rising 100.39 points or 0.67% at 14982.81 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.61%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 2.55%),Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 1.21%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 1.15%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.08%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Castrol India Ltd (up 0.68%), Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (up 0.59%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.47%), and Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.13%).

On the other hand, Reliance Industries Ltd (down 1.28%), moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 129.43 or 0.27% at 48589.09.

The Nifty 50 index was down 13.8 points or 0.09% at 14620.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 127.71 points or 0.58% at 22138.85.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 51.13 points or 0.73% at 7082.73.

On BSE,1568 shares were trading in green, 714 were trading in red and 104 were unchanged.

