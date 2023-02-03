Delta Manufacturing reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.12 crore in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales decline 13.58% to Rs 21.39 crore

Net loss of Delta Manufacturing reported to Rs 3.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 7.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 13.58% to Rs 21.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 24.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales21.3924.75 -14 OPM %-5.05-2.18 -PBDT-1.87-1.57 -19 PBT-3.08-2.57 -20 NP-3.127.25 PL

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 16:56 IST

