Mayur Uniquoters consolidated net profit rises 2.51% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 1.41% to Rs 177.89 crore

Net profit of Mayur Uniquoters rose 2.51% to Rs 26.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 25.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 1.41% to Rs 177.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 180.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales177.89180.44 -1 OPM %19.1720.81 -PBDT38.7039.34 -2 PBT33.4334.11 -2 NP26.5625.91 3

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 16:55 IST

