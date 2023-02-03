Mayur Uniquoters consolidated net profit rises 2.51% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 1.41% to Rs 177.89 croreNet profit of Mayur Uniquoters rose 2.51% to Rs 26.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 25.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 1.41% to Rs 177.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 180.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales177.89180.44 -1 OPM %19.1720.81 -PBDT38.7039.34 -2 PBT33.4334.11 -2 NP26.5625.91 3
