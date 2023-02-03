Mayur Uniquoters consolidated net profit rises 2.51% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 1.41% to Rs 177.89 crore

Net profit of Mayur Uniquoters rose 2.51% to Rs 26.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 25.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 1.41% to Rs 177.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 180.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.177.89180.4419.1720.8138.7039.3433.4334.1126.5625.91

