Star Cement standalone net profit rises 26.99% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.42% to Rs 623.49 croreNet profit of Star Cement rose 26.99% to Rs 30.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 23.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 15.42% to Rs 623.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 540.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales623.49540.18 15 OPM %10.466.67 -PBDT67.9837.63 81 PBT47.2919.83 138 NP30.3023.86 27
