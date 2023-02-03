Star Cement standalone net profit rises 26.99% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.42% to Rs 623.49 crore

Net profit of Star Cement rose 26.99% to Rs 30.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 23.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 15.42% to Rs 623.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 540.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.623.49540.1810.466.6767.9837.6347.2919.8330.3023.86

