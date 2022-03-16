Dhampur Sugar board to mull interim dividend on 21 Mar

The company on Tuesday announced that a meeting of the board of directors will be held on Monday, 21 March to consider the recommendation of an interim dividend for the financial year 2021-22.

The board has fixed Thursday, 31 March 2022 as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of interim dividend.

Dhampur Sugar Mills is engaged mainly in the manufacturing and selling of sugar, chemicals, ethanol and co-generation and sale of power. On a consolidated basis, the company reported a 39.3% rise in net profit to Rs 76.01 crore on a 17.8% fall in net sales to Rs 895 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Shares of Dhampur Sugar were trading 1.01% lower at Rs 518.5 on BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)