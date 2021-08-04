Dhampur Sugar Mills falls after Q1 FY22 PAT drops 20% to Rs 44 cr

Dhampur Sugar Mills lost 2.66% to Rs 336.10 after the company's consolidated net profit skid 20.47% to Rs 43.58 crore on a 19.85% decline in total revenue from operations to Rs 883.70 crore in Q1 June 2021 (Q1 FY22) over Q1 June 2020 (Q1 FY21).
Consolidated profit before tax dropped 16.73% to Rs 59.90 crore in Q1 FY22 as against Rs 71.94 crore in Q1 FY21. The Q1 earnings was declared post market hours yesterday, 3 August 2021.
Meanwhile, Dhampur Sugar Mills approved the expansion of sugar units capacity by 1,500 Tonnes Crushing per Day (TCD) each at Asmoli unit from 9,000 TCD (90% existing capacity utilisation) to 10,500 TCD for a total investment of Rs 20 crore and Meerganj unit from 5,000 TCD (92% existing capacity utilisation) to 6,500 TCD for total investment of Rs 12.45 crore. With the proposed expansion, the total capacity of Dhampur Sugar Mills will stand augmented from 45,500 TCD to 48,500 TCD.
The expansion will result in enhanced revenues, thereby making overall operations more profitable and will also result in higher availability of feedstock for distillery operations.
Dhampur Sugar Mills is engaged mainly in the manufacturing and selling of sugar, chemicals, ethanol and co-generation and sale of power.
