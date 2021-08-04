Bajaj Healthcare Q1 PAT up nearly 26% YoY to Rs 19.21 crore

Bajaj Healthcare reported 25.7% rise in net profit to Rs 19.21 crore on a 32.8% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 185.68 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

On the segmental front, Bulk Drugs revenue was Rs 135.28 crore (up 7.6% YoY) while that from Formulations was Rs 50.40 crore (up 3.56x YoY) in the first quarter.

Total expenses during the quarter increased by 32.3% YoY to Rs 159.11 crore, due to higher raw material costs (up 48.7% YoY), higher employee expenses (up 20.7% YoY) and higher other expenses (up 26% YoY).

Profit before tax in Q1 FY22 stood at Rs 27.25 crore, up by 33.4% from Rs 20.43 crore in Q1 FY21. Current tax outgo rose by 42% YoY to Rs 8.14 crore during the period under review.

Bajaj Healthcare is a leading manufacturer of APIs, intermediates and formulations. It specializes in manufacturing of of amino acids, intermediates, API, formulations & nutraceuticals.

The scrip fell 1.99% to currently trade at Rs 935 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)