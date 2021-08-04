Bajaj Healthcare Q1 PAT up nearly 26% YoY to Rs 19.21 crore

Bajaj Healthcare reported 25.7% rise in net profit to Rs 19.21 crore on a 32.8% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 185.68 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.
On the segmental front, Bulk Drugs revenue was Rs 135.28 crore (up 7.6% YoY) while that from Formulations was Rs 50.40 crore (up 3.56x YoY) in the first quarter.
Total expenses during the quarter increased by 32.3% YoY to Rs 159.11 crore, due to higher raw material costs (up 48.7% YoY), higher employee expenses (up 20.7% YoY) and higher other expenses (up 26% YoY).
Profit before tax in Q1 FY22 stood at Rs 27.25 crore, up by 33.4% from Rs 20.43 crore in Q1 FY21. Current tax outgo rose by 42% YoY to Rs 8.14 crore during the period under review.
Bajaj Healthcare is a leading manufacturer of APIs, intermediates and formulations. It specializes in manufacturing of of amino acids, intermediates, API, formulations & nutraceuticals.
The scrip fell 1.99% to currently trade at Rs 935 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU