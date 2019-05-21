Aimco Pesticides standalone net profit rises 36.36% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Cocaine, pesticides polluting rivers in UK: Study
Rice plants may help clean wastewater from farms
'Bug bombs' ineffective at killing cockroaches: Study
Study highlights role of cover crops in slowing herbicide resistant weed growth
UN honours Indian startup which recycles floral waste from temples to clean Ganga
-
Sales rise 137.25% to Rs 57.20 croreNet profit of Aimco Pesticides rose 36.36% to Rs 1.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 137.25% to Rs 57.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 24.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 56.52% to Rs 7.92 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 80.51% to Rs 197.12 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 109.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales57.2024.11 137 197.12109.20 81 OPM %-0.775.85 -3.373.71 - PBDT2.552.44 5 12.978.97 45 PBT2.072.03 2 11.247.99 41 NP1.350.99 36 7.925.06 57
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU