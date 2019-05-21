Aimco Pesticides standalone net profit rises 36.36% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 137.25% to Rs 57.20 crore

Net profit of Pesticides rose 36.36% to Rs 1.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 137.25% to Rs 57.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 24.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 56.52% to Rs 7.92 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 80.51% to Rs 197.12 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 109.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

57.2024.11197.12109.20-0.775.853.373.712.552.4412.978.972.072.0311.247.991.350.997.925.06

