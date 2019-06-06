Tiger Logistics (India) consolidated net profit declines 60.97% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 0.31% to Rs 97.20 croreNet profit of Tiger Logistics (India) declined 60.97% to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 0.31% to Rs 97.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 96.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 44.53% to Rs 6.29 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.89% to Rs 330.36 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 324.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales97.2096.90 0 330.36324.24 2 OPM %4.396.95 -4.215.84 - PBDT3.606.28 -43 11.6017.98 -35 PBT3.346.13 -46 10.4717.40 -40 NP1.533.92 -61 6.2911.34 -45
