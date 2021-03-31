Dhani Services Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Dhani Services Ltd Partly Paid Up, Malu Paper Mills Ltd, Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd and Nazara Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 31 March 2021.

Dhani Services Ltd lost 10.00% to Rs 168.35 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.48 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dhani Services Ltd Partly Paid Up crashed 9.97% to Rs 90.35. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 97278 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33709 shares in the past one month.

Malu Paper Mills Ltd tumbled 7.62% to Rs 26.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4825 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6465 shares in the past one month.

Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd dropped 7.26% to Rs 83. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 21767 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4778 shares in the past one month.

Nazara Technologies Ltd slipped 6.62% to Rs 1472.45. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.37 lakh shares in the past one month.

