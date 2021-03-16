Emami Paper Mills Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd, Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd, Shreyans Industries Ltd and Ashiana Housing Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 March 2021.

Emami Paper Mills Ltd surged 19.97% to Rs 116.55 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 30954 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2889 shares in the past one month.

Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd soared 19.93% to Rs 32.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40817 shares in the past one month.

Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd spiked 18.58% to Rs 54.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 65981 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5511 shares in the past one month.

Shreyans Industries Ltd spurt 18.29% to Rs 109. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 77558 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9038 shares in the past one month.

Ashiana Housing Ltd gained 15.07% to Rs 143.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 74503 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28979 shares in the past one month.

